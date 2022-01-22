Nearly 10 Glendale apartment units damaged in fire; one person hospitalized

Glendale Fire crews battled an apartment fire on the night of Saturday, Jan. 22 that damaged nearly 10 units.

Flames broke out on the first floor of the complex near 47th and Northern avenues and quickly spread to the second floor. A total of eight units were damaged and two of them are a total loss.

A person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Crews are looking into what caused the fire to break out.

