Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found at Apache Junction man's home, police say

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Stolen vehicles in Apache Junction. Photo courtesy of the Apache Junction Police Department

APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. - Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, of various types, were found at an Apache Junction home on Aug. 24, police say, and all are estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

Police served a search warrant in connection to a reported home burglary investigation where guns were stolen.

"During this search warrant, Michael Kroetz was taken into custody and 11 stolen vehicles were located and recovered. These vehicles included trailers, toy haulers, side-by-sides, motorcycles, operational vehicles and a vintage Mustang, estimated at a total value of about $200,000.00," police said.

Many of the vehicles were returned to the owners.

Kroetz was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police ask if you have any information about Kroetz's involvement, or any information related to these burglaries, call Apache Junction Det. Blount at 480-474-5456.