Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles found at Apache Junction man's home, police say

Nearly a dozen stolen vehicles, of various types, were found at an Apache Junction home on Aug. 24, police say, and all are estimated to be worth more than $200,000.

Police served a search warrant in connection to a reported home burglary investigation where guns were stolen.

"During this search warrant, Michael Kroetz was taken into custody and 11 stolen vehicles were located and recovered. These vehicles included trailers, toy haulers, side-by-sides, motorcycles, operational vehicles and a vintage Mustang, estimated at a total value of about $200,000.00," police said.

Many of the vehicles were returned to the owners.

Kroetz was held on a $50,000 bond.

Police ask if you have any information about Kroetz's involvement, or any information related to these burglaries, call Apache Junction Det. Blount at 480-474-5456.