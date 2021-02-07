New AC unit donated to Valley nonprofit serving families in need

Scottsdale company AAA Cooling Specialists has made a big donation to a Valley nonprofit that supports families in need.

Harvest Compassion Center, an organization that helps provide much-needed items like food and clothing to residents in the Phoenix metro area, used to have an air conditioner that was leaking and causing numerous issues in their store.

Now, they have a brand new AC unit.

"I was just extremely grateful that someone out there is willing to help out," said Paul Thompson with Harvest Compassion.

Thompson, the executive director of the Maryvale location where the unit was installed, says the gift comes as a big help during troublesome times.

"Especially with the pandemic, it's been an overflow of need that has hit our community as it has hit every community," Thompson said.

Advertisement

Harvest Compassion Center allows anyone who needs it to shop for food, personal items and everything else that helps for free.

"It's an overwhelming situation that we are in, but its good to see that people are willing to give back," said Thompson.

The AC unit that was installed is valued at more than $3,500.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: