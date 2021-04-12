New Arizona COVID-19 vaccination site opens at Desert Financial Arena

State-run vaccination sites have administered more than 1.1 million coronavirus vaccines and now a new site is opening on Arizona State University's main campus in Tempe.

The new site at Desert Financial Arena opens on April 12 as the Arizona Department of Health Services continues its effort to move vaccination clinics indoors as temperatures heat up.

This new point of distribution is a transfer from the previous site operated by ASU at Phoenix Muncipal Stadium.

If you received your first dose at Phoenix Municipal and you're scheduled for a second on or after April 12, you will automatically be assigned to Desert Financial Arena for your next dose. You'll receive an email with the update.

Organizers say the first priority at this site is to ensure all second dose appointments are successfully relocated, while maintaining focus on continuing to maximize the number of first doses available to the public.

The new site will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. The vaccinations will be provided on the main concourse.

The arena's seating will be available for the required 15 to 30 minutes of observation after vaccination.

People who have appointments can enter on the north side of the arena. There is plenty of free parking being offered around the site just north of the arena.

If you're driving, it's recommended that you use Rio Salado Parkway due to construction around the university campus.

If you're taking public transportation, the Veterans Way College Avenue Station is next to Desert Financial Arena.

Appointments will continue to be required.

As with all state-run sites, appointments for the week of April 19 will open Friday, April 16 at 11:00 a.m.

