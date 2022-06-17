Expand / Collapse search
New concourse at Sky Harbor's terminal 4 to open with all kinds of new amenities

By
Published 
Travel News
FOX 10 Phoenix

A new concourse is opening in terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport, and it includes all kinds of new amenities. It's the new home of Southwest Airlines.

PHOENIX - Just in time for the busy summer travel season, an eighth concourse is opening in terminal 4 of Sky Harbor International Airport, and it includes all kinds of new amenities, technology, and art.

The concourse will service Southwest Airlines customers.

The concourse is a $310 million project that was years in the making.

"While it takes leaders to set the vision for Sky Harbor, it takes collaboration and partnership to turn that vision into reality," Arizona Congressman Greg Stanton remarked at the June 17 ribbon cutting.

The 275,000 square foot space features new local shops, restaurants, and an airport lounge. It also showcases the arts.

In addition, there are what’s called "smart windows" throughout the concourse.

"A smart window is a window that automatically adjusts itself. It tints just enough to get rid of the heat and glare, bring the natural light in, and enjoy the views. The building also consumes less energy," says CEO of View, Inc., Rao Mulpuri.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego says the focus in creating this concourse was sustainability.

"The project diverted 95% of construction and materials from the landfill and it's prioritized land efficiency and water efficiency," she said.