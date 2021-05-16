New details surrounding killing of Tempe children emerge as investigation continues

As an investigation into the killing of two children in Tempe continues, new details surrounding the case, as well as the children, are beginning to emerge.

Related: PD: Tempe mother accused of murdering her two children with meat cleaver

According to Tempe Police officials, the investigation began when a woman had flagged down the officer at a police station on Apache and McClintock Drive at about 7:00 a.m. on May 15. The woman reportedly told officers that she was hearing voices telling her to kill her children. Officers later went to her apartment near Mill and Southern to investigate.

"Officers went to her apartment and found a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy dead with ‘obvious signs of physical trauma,’" said Sgt. Steven Carbajal with Tempe Police.

The suspect has been identified by investigators as 40-year-old Yui Inoue, who is the mother of the two children.

Yui Inoue

Victims attended Kyrene School District

In a statement obtained by FOX 10 on May 16, officials with Kyrene School District say the victims attended Kyrene del Cielo Elementary School. The elementary school is located near Warner Road and McClintock Drive in Tempe.

"Kyrene is focused on supporting the Cielo community. The District has a team of professionals, trained to address the needs of students, parents and school personnel. Counselors will be available on campus, throughout this week and beyond, for any student or staff member in need of support," read a portion of that statement.

Kyrene School District Superintendent Laura Toenjes also released a statement on the murders.

Moments like this remind us that life is precious and too often fleeting. Please hold your children and loved ones close. The Kyrene community has a way of coming together with love and support, and I thank you in advance for sending that love toward our Cielo families, staff and students. — Kyrene School District Superintendent Laura Toenjes

Police: Weapon found inside suspect's car

(NOTE: Due to graphic content, discretion is advised)

According to Tempe Police officials, Inoue had blood and lacerations on her body, and there were blood stains in her car.

While searching her car, police also found a meat cleaver with a 6-inch blade inside a bag of clothes with apparent bloodstains on them.

Detectives say several pieces of evidence suggested that the cleaver was used as the murder weapon.

The officers who found the children are receiving counseling.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app

Advertisement

Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters