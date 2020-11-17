New Orleans prohibiting Mardi Gras parades in 2021

article

Mardi Gars parades in New Orleans will be on hold for 2021, the city's website confirmed Tuesday.

The Lousiana city has officially announced that its annual parades, which were previously scheduled for January and February, will be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past," reads a statement posted by New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's office.

"Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus," the office further specified.

News of the city's decision comes following speculation about whether the city's annual parades would be canceled, or at least drastically altered, amid the ongoing health crisis.

