New smart glasses provide TV-like captions for the deaf community

Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:33 PM MST until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
11
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:00 PM MST, Coconino County, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:29 PM MDT until SUN 5:30 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Watch
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until MON 12:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Gila Bend, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Superior, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:12 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Southeast Gila County
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:30 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

New smart glasses provide TV-like captions for the deaf community

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Technology
FOX 32 Chicago

New smart glasses provide TV-like captions for the deaf community

It’s a revolutionary device for the deaf and hearing impaired.

CHICAGO - It’s a revolutionary device for the deaf and hearing impaired.

New smart glasses allow the wearer to read conversations as they happen.

The interesting thing is, it's technology that's been around for a while — like the closed captioning on your TV.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Tech experts have found a way to broadcast captions onto eyeglasses, allowing the wearer to see the world around them and what people are saying in real time.

"So effectively we're taking that audio stream from the microphone on the glasses. We're running it through a piece of transcription software which users have probably seen before, the ability to turn audio into sub captions. What we're doing though is then taking those captions and putting them into augmented reality," said Dan Scarfe, CEO of XRAI Glass.

The software is still being developed, but it can already recognize who is speaking.

Soon, it will have the power to translate languages, voice tones, accents and pitch.