New Year's baby: Gilbert couple welcomes baby girl 14 seconds after midnight

A Gilbert family rang in 2021 with a very special gift -- a healthy newborn baby girl who was born just after midnight.

According to a news release from Banner Health, Avery Laine Wesolowski was born just 14 seconds after midnight at Banner Gateway Medical Center.

Baby Avery weighed 6 pounds and 3 ounces.

"2020 was such an incredibly rough year for everyone, and a baby born right at midnight to ring in the near year brings so much hope for all of us," said nurse Marci Judkins.

Wesolowski Family

Little Avery's parents, Jamie and Justin, are excited to introduce the newborn to her big brother, 11-year-old Jagger.

The hospital says although Avery did enter the world just after midnight, officials can't confirm if she is the first baby born in 2021 in the Valley or the state.

Congratulations to the Wesolowski Family!

