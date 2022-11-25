New Year's Eve, holiday events happening in Phoenix area

If you're looking for something fun to do this holiday season, or to ring in the new year, we have a list of great ideas below!

Chandler

Sugarland

"The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is celebrating the holiday season with "Sugarland", an interactive display of holiday decorations for downtown visitors to enjoy…Snap a selfie in the candy sleigh in front of a backdrop of decked Christmas trees, slide down the fruit roll up slide, climb over giant marshmallows spilling out a life-size cup of hot chocolate and dance through the candy canes any time of the day or night."

Nov. 26 - Jan. 2

Dr. A.J. Chandler Park West

Free

https://downtownchandler.org/events/sugarland

Glendale

Glendale Glitters

"The excitement of Glendale Glitters includes the Murphy Park lights and displays, performances in the amphitheater, the Hometown Christmas Parade, Movies by Moonlight, and additional events held by the downtown merchants."

Nov. 22 - Jan. 7

Murphy Park

Free

https://www.glendaleaz.com/play/special_events___festivals/special_events/events/glendale_glitters_-_2022

Skate Westgate

"Kids & adults are invited to partake in a timeless holiday tradition – outdoor ice skating on our real ice rink! Make magical memories with your loved ones as you glide through an unforgettable winter wonderland. All skill levels are welcome, whether you’re performing pirouettes or strapping on skates for the first time."

Nov. 4 - Jan. 16

Fountain Park at Westgate

$20 for adults/children; $16 for toddlers

https://westgateaz.com/event/skate/2022-12-08/

World of Illumination - Enchanted Safari

"Gear up for one wild holiday adventure. Trek over land, sea and air to hear the jingle of the jungle. A host of exotic animals will be there to greet you from peacocks to piranhas. Soar among the clouds as you fly with reindeer then outrun a T-Rex as you whiz past a land lost in time.

"Your journey ends at Santa’s Bazaar, where all your new animal friends will be decking the halls! Be sure to buckle up — it’s a jungle out there."

Nov. 24 - Jan. 1

Desert Diamond Casino

$39.99+ per car

https://www.worldofillumination.com/glendale-arizona

VRBO Fiesta Bowl

No. 2 Michigan faces off against No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at State Farm Stadium.

Dec. 31

2 p.m.

More information at https://www.fiestabowl.org/index.aspx

New Year's Eve Live!

"Ring in the new year at Westgate! Inside, watch as the plaza comes alive as Fat Tuesday, Bodega, Salt Tacos y Tequila, Carousel Arcade Bar, The Lola & McFadden’s Social House team up to host an inclusive block party. Celebrate at 6 bars for 1 cover at this indoor, outdoor event featuring an opening set from emerging country music artist, Filmore, & other live DJ performances, fireworks, midnight countdown & more! What to expect?"

Westgate Entertainment District

Dec. 31

7 p.m. - 2 a.m.

Mesa

Arizona Lights in the Night

"Grab your family and your friends and bring the Holiday spirit to life with this holiday light show. Embark on a journey through endless lights, perfectly lit with life-sized candy canes, snowmen…and Christmas tress galore."

Dec. 1 - Jan. 1

1901 N. Alma School Road, Mesa, AZ

$39.95+

https://www.arizonalightsinthenight.com/

Lights at the Farm

"Lights at the Farm and Vertuccio Farms have partnered together to bring Arizona’s Largest Walk-Thru Synchronized Light Show. Come on out and unwrap new traditions and make memories with your family and friends as you make your way through the dazzling lights, larger-than-life lighted displays, mesmerizing tunnel of lights and so much more."

Nov. 23 - Dec. 30

Vertuccio Farms

$15 Sun- Thurs, $18 Fri-Sat; $10 for skating

https://lightsatthefarm.com/

Merry Main Street

Check out this collection of events happening in Mesa this holiday season, including a Winter Wonderland Ice Rink, visits with Santa, a 40-foot Christmas tree, and a winter train experience.

Nov. 25 - Dec. 31

Downtown Mesa, along Main St and Center St

https://merrymainst.com/

Phoenix

Cityskate Holiday Ice Rink

"Located in Patriot’s Park, this real outdoor ice skating rink will feature glittering lights, festive décor and a variety of fun festivities that the whole family can enjoy."

Nov. 28 - Jan. 1

CityScape

$13 for kids 8 and under; $20 for adults; toddlers free

https://www.reddevelopment.com/cityskate/

Las Noches de las Luminarias

"Enter a desert wonderland this holiday season at Desert Botanical Garden with Las Noches de las Luminarias. Enjoy an evening filled with sparkling luminarias and twinkling holiday lights. Musical performances, entertainment and holiday delights line the Garden’s iconic trails for a picture-perfect night."

Select dates in December

Desert Botanical Garden

$16.95 for ages 17 and under, $39.95 for adults

https://dbg.org/events/las-noches-de-las-luminarias-2/2022-12-01/

Sock Skating at Children's Museum of Phoenix

"Slide into fun during this annual event at the Museum! Kids and adults will have a blast skating on white, slippery tiles reminiscent of ice but without the chill!"

Nov. 19 - Jan. 29

Children's Museum of Phoenix

$16, babies under 1 are free

https://childrensmuseumofphoenix.org/exhibits-and-experiences/winter-wonderland/

World of Illumination - Rockin' Christmas

"In this mile long symphony of sight and sound, you’ll see everything from life-sized musical notes to retro Santa spinning it old school. Featuring millions of colorful lights and hundreds of animated displays, the world’s largest animated drive-through light show is a mesmerizing event sure to rock your holidays."

Nov. 16 - Jan. 1

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor

$39.99+ per car

https://www.worldofillumination.com/north-phoenix-arizona

Zoolights

"You’ll find adventure EVERYWHERE at the Valley’s favorite holiday tradition, ZooLights! This season promises to be bigger and brighter than ever before, with all new animal lanterns and light displays, an enhanced Santa experience and our brand-new music and light show that will take you around the world!

PLUS, guest entry to ZooLights includes admission to Dinosaurs in the Desert, the not-to-be-missed dino-mite experience!"

Nov. 23 - Jan. 15

Phoenix Zoo

$25+

https://www.phoenixzoo.org/events/zoolights/

New Year's Eve at Sheraton Phoenix Downtown

"Say farewell to 2022 with dinner, champagne, and cocktail specials in Carcara, beverage specials in &More, complimentary Veuve Clicquot Tasting in &More Lobby from 6:30 PM - 7:30 PM. cookies, merch, and NYE celebration tchotchkes."

New Year's Eve Concert with the Phoenix Symphony

"Great music, New Year’s cheer, and special guests are always on tap with this New Year’s Eve Celebration. Ring in 2023 in style with your Phoenix Symphony and Valley favorite Stuart Chafetz at the podium. A Phoenix tradition!"

Scottsdale

Annual Scottsdazzle Holiday Extravaganza

"Enjoy a month-long holiday extravaganza featuring stunning décor, the best in dining and shopping, and more than 45 incredible events. It’s a celebration you won’t want to miss!"

Events include a sing-along and tree-lighting, a meeting with Santa and more.

Nov. 29 - Dec. 31

Old Town Scottsdale

https://scottsdazzle.com/

Enchant at Salt River Fields

"Start your adventure in our spectacular, story-themed Christmas Light Maze…Glide through a dazzling forest of Christmas lights…Explore our Village of tiny shops of artisan vendors, specialty crafts, and boutiques."

Nov. 25-Jan. 1

Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

$20+ per child, $34+ per adult

https://enchantchristmas.com/scottsdale-az-salt-river-fields/

Winter Waterland

"Be part of the wonder and magic at OdySea Aquarium as it transforms into an enchanting Winter Waterland® amidst incredible holiday decor and festive music."

Nov. 25 - Dec. 31

OdySea Aquarium

$29.95+

https://www.odyseaaquarium.com/promotions/#winter

Scottsdale New Year's Eve Pub Crawl

"From bar to bar, venue to venue, roam around with all of your friends and avoid paying high-priced NYE covers. Enjoy exclusive specials and welcome shots as you take on NYE in the heart of Old Town. Our all-access pass makes sure you get a hassle-free NYE night out. Sign up to receive a map of all participating downtown bars. Each location offers exclusive drink specials to ring in the New Year. If you are looking for the best NYE deal in Scottsdale, you have found it!"

Dec. 31

8 p.m. - 2 a.m.

4312 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale, AZ 85251

Admission starts at $19

Glitter & Glow New Year's Eve

"An over-the-top New Year's Eve celebration with lively entertainment, specialty cocktails and captivating experiences to keep you impassioned until the clock strikes midnight."

Surprise

Desert Farm Lights

"The Desert Farm Lights Experience….is West Valley’s Largest WALK-THRU Christmas Experience! The experience is a half-of-a-million-dollar grass-roots project with a passion behind the idea that West Valley families deserve incredible Christmas experiences too! There is nothing like the Desert Farm Lights Experience for over 40 miles in any direction."

Nov. 25 - Jan. 8

14629 W. Peoria Ave

$17 for adults, $13 for kids

https://www.desertfarmlights.com/

Tempe

World of Illumination - Candy Rush

"Sugar plum fairies. A gigantic gingerbread village. Sweets as far as the eye can see. World of Illumination presents Candy Rush, the world’s largest animated drive-through light show, highlighting larger-than-life Christmas characters and confections. This mile-long journey features millions of colorful lights and enchanting holiday music— a must see treat for the entire family."

Nov. 16- Jan 1

Tempe Diablo Stadium

$39.99+ per car

https://www.worldofillumination.com/tempe-arizona

Steampunk Rooftop NYE Party

"Join us for a one-of-a-kind rooftop Steampunk New Year's Celebration! We'll have a DJ and Dance floor so you can shake in to 2023."