New York to allow take-out booze from bars

New York is going to suspend some rules to allow bars to sell booze to go in an effort to help keep them in business during the coronavirus restrictions that are going into effect.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that patrons will be allowed to order alcohol to go along with food at bars, restaurants, distilleries, and wineries across the state.

Cuomo called it a "silver lining" for the industry.

"We hope that goes a long way in alleviating any economic hardship," Cuomo said.

The practice will only be allowed during the mandated shut-down of sit-down service in establishments statewide that goes into effect at 8 p.m. on Monday.

The State Liquor Authority was expected to post new rules for what and how much is allowed on Monday afternoon.

New York joined New Jersey and Connecticut in announcing sweeping closures that will go on indefinitely as a coronavirus pandemic sweeps across the globe.

It was unclear if the other two states were going to suspend some of their liquor rules.