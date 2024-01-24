Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: AZ GOP head resigns amid audio furor; bereaved father speaks out

PHOENIX - From a political controversy involving the head of the Arizona Republican Party to the latest developments in two teen violence cases, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

1. Bereaved Arizona father speaks out after daughter was killed in crash

The father of a 14-year-old girl is speaking out, after his daughter died in the aftermath of a crash that happened over the weekend.

2. Buc-ees headed to Arizona

A popular Texas-based gas station could soon be coming to the Valley.

3. New arrests in Gilbert teen violence cases

3 people are arrested in connection with two separate teen violence incidents in Gilbert, according to police in the East Valley town.

4. Arizona GOP head quits amid audio recording furor

The leader of the Arizona Republican Party has announced his resignation, in a long letter where he leveled criticism against Senate candidate Kari Lake over recent controversy involving an audio recording.

5. Arizona EV maker expands operations

Lucid Motors, an Arizona-based EV company, announced a major facility expansion in Casa Grande and an SUV it describes as "the most advanced electric SUV in the world that's ever been."

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

5 p.m. Weather Forecast - 1/24/24

Arizona may see one more storm before wet weather leaves the state.