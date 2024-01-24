Nightly Roundup: AZ GOP head resigns amid audio furor; bereaved father speaks out

From a political controversy involving the head of the Arizona Republican Party to the latest developments in two teen violence cases, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

1. Bereaved Arizona father speaks out after daughter was killed in crash

Featured article

2. Buc-ees headed to Arizona

Featured article

3. New arrests in Gilbert teen violence cases

Featured article

4. Arizona GOP head quits amid audio recording furor

Featured article

5. Arizona EV maker expands operations

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight