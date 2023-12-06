Nightly Roundup: Deadly crash in Maricopa County; mass shooting in Las Vegas kills 3

Tonight's top stories include a report of a tragic crash in Maricopa County that claimed the life of a person and injured several others. We're also looking at the latest in the UNLV mass shooting as police confirm three people have died.

Here are the top stories for Dec. 6, 2023.

1. 1 killed, several hurt following crash between van carrying student-athletes and a car in Maricopa County

2. Sober Living scheme: 10 charged with trying to broker AIHP patients in exchange for money

3. Arizona man arrested following 'religiously motivated terrorist attack' in Australia identified

4. UNLV Shooting: 3 killed after gunman opens fire on campus, suspect deceased

5. Gainesville student critically injured in batting cage accident declared brain dead