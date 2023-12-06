Nightly Roundup: Deadly crash in Maricopa County; mass shooting in Las Vegas kills 3

Tonight's top stories include a report of a tragic crash in Maricopa County that claimed the life of a person and injured several others. We're also looking at the latest in the UNLV mass shooting as police confirm three people have died.
Here are the top stories for Dec. 6, 2023.
1. 1 killed, several hurt following crash between van carrying student-athletes and a car in Maricopa County
Featured
A van carrying student-athletes in Maricopa County collided with another car, killing one person and injuring several others.
2. Sober Living scheme: 10 charged with trying to broker AIHP patients in exchange for money
Featured
Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes announced a grand jury has indicted 10 people related to the sober living scheme plaguing our state.
3. Arizona man arrested following 'religiously motivated terrorist attack' in Australia identified
Featured
The arrest, according to police in Australia's Queensland state, was made in connection with an incident in December 2022 that officials have characterized as a "religiously motivated terrorist attack."
4. UNLV Shooting: 3 killed after gunman opens fire on campus, suspect deceased
Featured
In a tragic incident at UNLV on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed three fatalities and one person in critical condition following a shooting on campus. The suspected gunman is reported to be deceased.
5. Gainesville student critically injured in batting cage accident declared brain dead
Featured
Seventeen-year-old Jeremy Medina had been in a coma for weeks after he was struck by a bat during a freak accident at batting practice.