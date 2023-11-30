Nightly Roundup: "Doomsday Mom" returns to Arizona; man accused of causing fatal crash won't be prosecuted

From the so-called "Doomsday Mom's" return to Arizona to face more murder charges to a suspect in a deadly crash not being prosecuted in Maricopa County, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, November 30, 2023.

1. Lori Vallow: 'Doomsday Mom' extradited to Arizona, booked into Maricopa County Jail

Lori Vallow, the so-called "Doomsday Mom" and convicted child murderer is officially back in Arizona. She now faces two other murder charges in the trail of death that began in Maricopa County. Read more.

2. Border Patrol scales back resources in some areas

With the surge of people seeking asylum at the southern border, U.S. Customs and Border Protection is scaling back its resources in some areas to address the influx. FOX 10's Marc Martinez has more on the safety concerns from people living at the border.

3. Suspect in deadly Goodyear bicycle group crash won't be prosecuted by Maricopa County Attorney's Office

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office will not prosecute a man accused of crashing into a group of bicyclists in February, killing two people and injuring 19 more. County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said Pedro Quintana Lujan will not face felony charges. Read more.

4. ASU professor assault: 2 face charges in connection with on-campus attack

The assault happened in October. According to documents posted online by Maricopa County Justice Courts, Kalen Christian D'Almeida is accused of assault, disorderly conduct and harassment. Braden Robert Ellis is accused of harassment. Read more.

5. AI scams are getting more convincing

Robocalls and texts were annoying before, but now with the use of artificial intelligence, scammers are cheating Americans in increasingly sophisticated ways - and that's led to the creation of a multi-billion dollar mitigation market.