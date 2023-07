Tonight's top stories include a tragic report of a father drowning in Lake Pleasant on Sunday. Over in Buckeye, a man died after police believe he was overcome by heat while on a bike ride.

1. Father dead, child rescued after drowning call at Lake Pleasant, MCSO says

2. Man found dead in Buckeye desert after going on bike ride and getting a flat tire, Buckeye PD says

3. Powerball prize grows to $900 million

4. Kindergarten teacher executed in China for poisoning 25 students, killing 1

5. Hit-and-run driver sought in U.S. 60 crash that left woman dead