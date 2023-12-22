Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, White Mountains
10
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 6:24 PM MST until FRI 10:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 AM MST, Yuma County
Flood Watch
until SAT 6:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM MST until SAT 5:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Flood Watch
until SAT 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave
Flood Advisory
from FRI 5:37 PM MST until FRI 9:30 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County, Santa Cruz County
Special Weather Statement
until FRI 8:30 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Latest on the 'Gilbert Goons'; Winter storm in Arizona

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From an ongoing investigation into teen violence in an East Valley town to the latest round of wet weather to hit Arizona, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, December 22, 2023.

1. Police talk about "Gilbert Goons" group

Gilbert Police officials have released photos connected to an assault incident earlier in the year, as the department looks into cases that might be connected with the so-called 'Gilbert Goons' group.

2. New revelations in the Preston Lord murder case

Queen Creek's police chief made the claim in a statement that was issued in connection with an ongoing investigation into an incident back in October that led to the death of the 16-year-old teen.

3. Winter storm affecting Arizona

A Flood Watch is in effect for the Phoenix area through 6 a.m. on Dec. 23.

4. Woman in legal trouble following miscarriage

An Ohio prosecutor says it's not within his power to drop a criminal charge against a woman who miscarried at her home, regardless of the pressure that national attention is bringing to her case.

5. Latest on Gaza conflict

Health officials in Hamas-run Gaza say the Palestinian death toll there has surpassed 20,000. That figure was released Friday.

A look at what's happening this weekend

There are several events happening in the Phoenix metro area in December. Check out our list with details on locations, times, and ticket prices.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

4PM Weather Forecast - 12/22/2023

When will the current stretch rain and snow come to an end for Arizona?