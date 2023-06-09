Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Little Caesars deadly shooting, 'Breaking Bad' actor dies

By FOX 10 Staff
Week in Review
Friday's top stories include a deadly shooting between co-workers at a Valley pizza shop, and an actor known to "Breaking Bad" fans tragically passed away from a heart attack.

Here are the top stories on June 9 from FOX 10 Phoenix.

1. Little Caesars employee shot and killed coworker, Glendale police say

The shooting happened near 43rd Avenue and Peoria at around 11 a.m.

2. 'Breaking Bad' actor Mike Batayeh dead at 52

Mike Batayeh died of a heart attack. (Getty Images)

Mike Batayeh, known to fans as the manager of Gustavo's laundromat in the TV show, will be honored during a celebration of life service on June 16. Batayeh's funeral will be held on June 17.

3. 'He's a coward': Man sentenced for Efrain Escobar's murder

On November 13, 2021, Efrain Escobar's future was taken in a QuikTrip parking lot near McDowell Road and Jackrabbit Trail. Buckeye Police found the 16-year-old shot multiple times.

4. 4 in Arizona get prison time for fraudulently getting millions in federal COVID-19 aid

4 Arizonans sentenced for PPP fraud

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona says four people have been sentenced for fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in federal COVID-19 assistance, including a couple who netted $13 million.

5. Trump indictment unsealed: Read the entire Trump indictment

Donald Trump speaks during a Team Trump Volunteer Leadership Training at the Grimes Community Center in Grimes, Iowa, on June 1, 2023. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump is facing 37 felony charges related to the mishandling of classified documents.

An indictment unsealed Friday also alleges that he described a Pentagon "plan of attack" and shared a classified map related to a military operation.