Nightly Roundup: Man’s deathbed confession rattles family; Phoenix woman allegedly murders husband

Tonight's top stories include an East Coast man's deathbed confession that rattled his family after decades on the run. We're also checking out a report out of Phoenix of a woman being accused of killing her husband.
1. Massachusetts man’s deathbed confession rattles family after decades on the run
Thomas Randele was on his deathbed when he confessed to his only daughter that he was one of "America’s Most Wanted" fugitives and had been on the run for more than five decades.
2. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visits U.S.-Mexico border at closed Lukeville port of entry
Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visited the crossing at Lukeville over the weekend. It's been closed for nearly a week to deal with a surge of migrants. The governor is demanding more help from the feds while she considers sending the Arizona National Guard.
3. Phoenix woman accused of murdering her husband
A 52-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband on Dec. 8 near Camelback Road and 37th Avenue.
4. Armed off-duty officer confronts knife-wielding suspect inside Avondale Walmart, PD says
The Avondale Police Department is detailing an incident at a Walmart over the weekend that ended peacefully thanks to an off-duty officer.
5. Mama June's daughter Anna dead at 29
Mama June announced Sunday that her 29-year-old daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, died following a cancer battle.