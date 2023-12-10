Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Man’s deathbed confession rattles family; Phoenix woman allegedly murders husband

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include an East Coast man's deathbed confession that rattled his family after decades on the run. We're also checking out a report out of Phoenix of a woman being accused of killing her husband.

1. Massachusetts man’s deathbed confession rattles family after decades on the run

Featured

Massachusetts man’s deathbed confession rattles family after decades on the run: ‘It wasn't a weird dad joke’
article

Massachusetts man’s deathbed confession rattles family after decades on the run: ‘It wasn't a weird dad joke’

Thomas Randele was on his deathbed when he confessed to his only daughter that he was one of "America’s Most Wanted" fugitives and had been on the run for more than five decades.

2. Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visits U.S.-Mexico border at closed Lukeville port of entry

Featured

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visits U.S.-Mexico border at closed Lukeville port of entry
article

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs visits U.S.-Mexico border at closed Lukeville port of entry

Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs visited the crossing at Lukeville over the weekend. It's been closed for nearly a week to deal with a surge of migrants. The governor is demanding more help from the feds while she considers sending the Arizona National Guard.

3. Phoenix woman accused of murdering her husband

Featured

Phoenix woman accused of murdering her husband
article

Phoenix woman accused of murdering her husband

A 52-year-old woman is accused of killing her husband on Dec. 8 near Camelback Road and 37th Avenue.

4. Armed off-duty officer confronts knife-wielding suspect inside Avondale Walmart, PD says

Featured

Armed off-duty officer confronts knife-wielding suspect inside Avondale Walmart, PD says
article

Armed off-duty officer confronts knife-wielding suspect inside Avondale Walmart, PD says

The Avondale Police Department is detailing an incident at a Walmart over the weekend that ended peacefully thanks to an off-duty officer.

5. Mama June's daughter Anna dead at 29

Featured

Mama June's daughter Anna dead at 29
article

Mama June's daughter Anna dead at 29

Mama June announced Sunday that her 29-year-old daughter, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, died following a cancer battle.