Nightly Roundup: 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son dead; Arizona hiker fighting for his life

Tonight's top stories include the sad report of Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dying at the age of 39 after a reported overdose. In Phoenix, firefighters say a hiker is fighting for his life after being rescued off a mountain.

Here are the top stories for Jan. 20, 2024.

1. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39

Featured article

2. Hiker fighting for his life after rescue off of Shaw Butte trail in Phoenix, FD says

Featured article

3. North Phoenix HOA bans palm trees from front yards, sparks community outcry

Featured article

4. Teen boy & girl detained: Phoenix Police say they were in a stolen car, crashed into police SUV

Featured article

5. Homeless crisis: Tempe denies event permit for picnic organizers