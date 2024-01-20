Nightly Roundup: 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son dead; Arizona hiker fighting for his life

Tonight's top stories include the sad report of Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dying at the age of 39 after a reported overdose. In Phoenix, firefighters say a hiker is fighting for his life after being rescued off a mountain.
Here are the top stories for Jan. 20, 2024.
1. 'Pawn Stars' Rick Harrison's son Adam dead at 39
Adam Harrison, son of "Pawn Stars'" Rick Harrison, has died. He was 39.
2. Hiker fighting for his life after rescue off of Shaw Butte trail in Phoenix, FD says
A hiker is in extremely critical condition after being rescued off the Shaw Butte trail Saturday afternoon, the Phoenix Fire Department said.
3. North Phoenix HOA bans palm trees from front yards, sparks community outcry
A dispute over palm trees is growing in a neighborhood in North Phoenix, following a decision by the neighborhood's HOA to ban them from front yards.
4. Teen boy & girl detained: Phoenix Police say they were in a stolen car, crashed into police SUV
Two teenagers were detained after Phoenix Police say they were driving a stolen car and crashed into an officer's patrol SUV on Saturday afternoon.
5. Homeless crisis: Tempe denies event permit for picnic organizers
Tempe city officials say they are denying an event permit request that was made by an organization that helps homeless people, accusing the group of continuing to violate city regulations.