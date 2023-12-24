Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Tracking Santa this Christmas Eve; boy gets on wrong flight

PHOENIX - From the end of a Downtown Phoenix institution to a flight mishap involving a boy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.

1. Tracking Santa

Santa Tracker 2023: Watch NORAD follow Santa Claus around the world

When will Santa Claus arrive at your house? Here's what to know about this year's NORAD Santa Tracker.

2. The end of an era for one Phoenix jeweler

Michael's Jewelers closing: Downtown Phoenix store has been in business for decades

Michael's Jewelers first opened its doors in Downtown Phoenix in 1950, after its namesake owner served in World War II, and returned from the battlefield. Now, the 103-year-old owner said he is ready to retire.

3. Flight mishap for boy flying alone

Boy, 6, flying alone from Philadelphia ends up on wrong Spirit Airlines flight

Boy, 6, traveling from Philadelphia to southwest Florida ends up in Orlando after being boarded on the wrong flight.

4. Arrest made in deadly stabbing

Arrest made in deadly Phoenix stabbing: PD

A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Downtown Phoenix on Dec. 23, according to police.

5. RIP Bobbie Jean Carter

Bobbie Jean Carter, sister of Nick and Aaron Carter, dies at 41

Bobbie Jean Carter is the third of five Carter siblings who have passed away.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

6PM Weather Forecast - 12/24/2023

We can expect some great weather conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.