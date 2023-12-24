Nightly Roundup: Tracking Santa this Christmas Eve; boy gets on wrong flight

PHOENIX - From the end of a Downtown Phoenix institution to a flight mishap involving a boy, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Christmas Eve, December 24, 2023.
1. Tracking Santa
When will Santa Claus arrive at your house? Here's what to know about this year's NORAD Santa Tracker.
2. The end of an era for one Phoenix jeweler
Michael's Jewelers first opened its doors in Downtown Phoenix in 1950, after its namesake owner served in World War II, and returned from the battlefield. Now, the 103-year-old owner said he is ready to retire.
3. Flight mishap for boy flying alone
Boy, 6, traveling from Philadelphia to southwest Florida ends up in Orlando after being boarded on the wrong flight.
4. Arrest made in deadly stabbing
A man has been arrested in connection with a deadly stabbing that happened in Downtown Phoenix on Dec. 23, according to police.
5. RIP Bobbie Jean Carter
Bobbie Jean Carter is the third of five Carter siblings who have passed away.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
6PM Weather Forecast - 12/24/2023
We can expect some great weather conditions for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.