Nightly Roundup: Update on deadly tribal land crash; argument ends in shooting

PHOENIX - From the latest on a deadly crash allegedly involving a now-former tribal police officer to the rather unusual circumstances surrounding a shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, November 27, 2023.
1. New details on deadly crash involving tribal police officer
A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, now identified as an on-duty police officer, in Hondah on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation on Thanksgiving. The officer, Josh Anderson, has resigned.
2. Arizona visitor involved in deadly Thanksgiving weekend crash
The crash, according to officials, split the vehicle in half, and threw the two victims out of the car.
3. Argument over explicit situation results in shooting
The suspect, according to court documents, fired a handgun following an argument with two other people over an explicit arrangement.
4. A cold case update
The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office says a then-36-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by a man in the parking lot of the Pinion Pines Bar off Highway 89A in Prescott on Oct. 18, 1995.
5. Check the stash…
A cannabis product is now under voluntary recall in Arizona, according to state health officials.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4PM Weather Forecast - 11/27/2023
Get ready for another cooldown this week!