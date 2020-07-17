NJ Transit officer saves newborn baby

New Jersey Transit Police have released dramatic bodycam footage showing an officer carrying out CPR to save the life of a newborn baby.

Police said that officers at Newark Penn Station responded to a report of a medical event in the women’s restroom on Tuesday. There, officers found a mother who was cradling her newborn baby in her arms. Police can be heard asking the woman if she’s just given birth. She replies, “I don’t know.”

The baby was not breathing and was grey in color, police said.

Officer Bryan Richards began chest compressions, but the baby did not respond. He then called the emergency medical services, and rushed the baby to a police cruiser, accompanied by Officer Alberto Nunes.

While Richards continued chest compressions, Nunes drove to the hospital. As they drove, the baby began to respond, police said, and is “currently doing well.”