No fans allowed at State Farm Stadium for 2021 Fiesta Bowl due to COVID-19 pandemic

The 2021 PlayStation Fiesta Bowl will be played in January 2021 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, but there won't be any fans allowed inside the venue, except the immediate family of team members, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The event normally attracts people from all across the country, also drumming up business for local restaurants and shops. Some people who have gone to fiesta bowls in the past say it won’t be the same, but they understanding the reasoning behind this decision.

"It’s sad all sports have to be that way. You can’t go wherever you want to go," said one fan. "We love sports. That was our thing. We have season tickets to the Diamondbacks, but we haven’t been to a single sporting event, so it’s pretty sad."

Officials with the Fiesta Bowl have released a statement about the decision not to allow fans inside, which reads, in part:

“These policies were designed to protect participants, staff, fans, media, and vendors while maintaining an entertaining fan experience.”

The game will still air on ESPN for people at home to watch.