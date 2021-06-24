NWS Phoenix: Weather outlook shows more rain chances for the region

article

Officials with the National Weather Service say odds are "looking pretty heavily tilted" towards a wetter than normal period, starting next week, in Arizona.

In a post to its Facebook page, NWS officials posted a six-to-10-day outlook for precipitation probability, as well as an eight-to-14-day outlook for precipitation probability, both of which, they say, show favorable odds towards a wetter than normal period.

Rain in Arizona will help firefighters who are battling various wildfires across the region, as well as bringing relief to a worsening drought situation.

On June 23, a storm brought rain to various parts of Arizona, including the Phoenix area. For the Phoenix area, the rain came after several days of intense heat. April 27 was the last time there was measurable rain at Sky Harbor International Airport.

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

