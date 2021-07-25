NYPD seeking trio of teens in vicious assault in Queens

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
until SUN 5:15 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
27
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:51 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:27 PM MST until SUN 3:15 PM MST, Coconino County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 1:36 PM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:14 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:35 PM MST until SUN 4:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
from SUN 10:22 AM MST until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:18 PM MST until SUN 5:15 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 12:54 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County, Gila County, Maricopa County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 3:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Warning
until SUN 4:15 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Warning
until SUN 11:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Warning
from SUN 8:52 AM MST until SUN 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flood Warning
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 2:10 PM MST until SUN 6:15 PM MST, Gila County, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 10:41 AM MST until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Maricopa County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 3:30 AM MDT until MON 3:30 AM MDT, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:00 PM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Cochise County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 2:30 AM MST until MON 2:30 AM MST, Coconino County
Flood Advisory
until SUN 3:45 PM MST, Cochise County, Pima County, Pinal County
Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:39 AM MST until SUN 3:30 PM MST, Santa Cruz County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Significant Weather Advisory
until SUN 2:45 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells

NYPD seeking trio of teens in vicious assault in Queens

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 NY
104PctAssaultSuspects article

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help tracking down a trio of teens who attacked a man in Queens on Friday.

According to authorities, the victim, a 44-year-old man, was walking his dog near 75th Street and Juniper Boulevard North in Middle Village at around 9:55 p.m. when he saw a group of young people lighting fireworks, yelling, and screaming in the street.

The man approached the group and asked them to keep the noise down. A verbal dispute ensued, which quickly escalated into a group of teens viciously attacking the man, punching and kicking him before he was able to escape.

The victim sustained cuts and bruises but refused medical attention.

Police are seeking three male suspects in the attack. One is described as having a thin build with long dark hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, shorts, and sneakers.

The second suspect is described as having a medium build with short, straight hair and was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, light-colored shorts, and white sneakers. 

The third suspect is described as having a thin build with short, straight hair, and was seen wearing a gray t-shirt, Nike shorts, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!