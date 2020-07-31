Expand / Collapse search
Officials: Arizona man indicted on child porn related charges

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Officials with the United States Attorney's Office say an Arizona man has been indicted by a federal grand jury following his arrest in a multi-agency operation during the month of June.

According to a statement released on July 31, 34-year-old Dale L. Bauwens II of Lake Havasu City was indicted by a grand jury on July 21.

"Bauwens is charged with two counts of distributing child pornography," read a portion of the statement. Officials note that each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years and up to 20 years of prison, upon conviction.

Bauwens' indictment, according to the statement, is a result of a multi-agency operation called Operation Kick Boxer. In a statement released by FBI officials on July 6, the month-long operation identified and arrested distributors and manufacturers of child sexual abuse materials, and recover child victims of sexual abuse.

FBI officials say the operation resulted in dozens of arrests in the U.S., as well as arrests in other countries such as Canada, France, Romania, and the United Kingdom.

