Officials: Coconino County town declaring state of emergency due to snow, lack of power

Coconino County officials say the town of Tusayan is declaring a state of emergency due to the snowstorm.

In a statement, county officials say the town has received almost two feet of snow, and has been left without power since 3:00 a.m.

In addition, officials say roads in the area are unsafe and impassable, and there are fuel shortages. More than 1,000 people and tourists are in town at the moment.

The town's mayor, Craig Sanderson, said they are working to arrange for emergency shelter at the National Park, in buses, and at other locations.

Tusayan is located northwest of Flagstaff, south of Grand Canyon Village.

This story was reported on in Phoenix.