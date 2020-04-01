Officials: ICE detainee in Eloy tests positive for COVID-19

Officials with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement say an ICE detainee in Arizona has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement, ICE officials say a 45-year-old Guatemalan national in ICE custody at the La Palma Correctional Center in Eloy has tested positive. The 45-year-old is the first person at the Eloy facility to test positive for COVID-19.

Nationally, five other ICE detainees have tested positive for COVID-19, all of them in New Jersey. Five ICE employees and personnel working in ICE detention facilities have also tested positive for COVID-19. None of the five are in Arizona.

