Orangutan rocks sunglasses dropped by visitor into zoo enclosure

By Skyler Rivera
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Orangutan looks amazing in safari visitor's sunglasses

The orangutan walks around the enclosure with her child, sporting the stylish sunglasses.

West Java, Indonesia - An orangutan turned into a fashion icon when a woman dropped her sunglasses into the animal' enclosure while visiting the Taman Safari Cisaura in West Java, Indonesia in March. 

Lolita Testu captured the moment on video after she dropped her sunglasses into the enclosure. In the video first posted on TikTok, which amassed over 7.2 million likes, the orangutan opens the sunglasses with her mouth and places them on her face. Testu was nervous that the ape would eat them.

Instead, the resident female orangutan could be seen putting on the sunglasses as onlookers snapped photos of the mother primate rocking her new look.

The orangutan walks around the enclosure with her child, sporting the stylish sunglasses. Testu says "This is fantastic stuff" as the orangutan flicks away her baby who tries to take them off her face.

The resident female orangutan could be seen putting on the sunglasses as onlookers snapped photos of the mother primate rocking her new look.

Testu said the orangutan had her sunglasses on for about 15 minutes before zookeepers prompted her to throw them back in exchange for a leafy treat.

Unfortunately, the sunglasses broke in the toss. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles.