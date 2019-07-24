Oro Valley police say woman's death confirmed as accidental

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (AP/FOX 10) - Police in Oro Valley say they have confirmed the death of a woman that first appeared to be suspicious was actually the result of an accidental fall.

Oro Valley police say according to witnesses, 19-year-old Caitlin Flanagan attended a party on July 21 and left in her vehicle at approximately 2:00 a.m., but left her cellphone with a friend at the event. Officials did not provide a location for where the party took place.

Flanagan was seen on surveillance video arriving at a separate location near Oracle and Hardy roads around 2:45 a.m. Police say she tried to enter the building, but it was locked. Flanagan was then observed on video walking upstairs to a large second-story patio and attempting to open another set of locked doors.

Per the police report, "Flanagan walked out of view of the camera but is never seen walking back down the stairs. At approximately 3:43 a.m., she is observed ascending back up the stairs to the patio and appears injured."

Flanagan remained on the upstairs patio until officers located her body. Police say an autopsy ruled Flanagan's death as an accident and showed she suffered a head injury consistent with a fall. OVPD added that environmental conditions were also listed as a contributing factor in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.