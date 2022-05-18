Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from THU 12:00 PM MDT until THU 10:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
6
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 9:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until THU 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts/Northwest Plateau
Red Flag Warning
from THU 11:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MDT until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from FRI 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

Over 150 firefighters battle pallet yard fire in Phoenix

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 5:43AM
Phoenix
FOX 10 Phoenix

Over 150 firefighters battle pallet yard fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX - A crew of over 150 responded to a wind-driven fire at a pallet yard late Tuesday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews arrived at the scene near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 10 p.m. on May 17 and immediately called for backup. When additional firefighters arrived, a surround and drown operation was established, "with elevated master streams and flowing big water to suppress the flames and keep them from extending to nearby businesses."

The main body of the fire was controlled. Crews were still on scene Wednesday morning to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 4

A crew of over 150 responded to a wind-driven fire at a pallet yard on the night of May 17 in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)