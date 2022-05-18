Over 150 firefighters battle pallet yard fire in Phoenix

A crew of over 150 responded to a wind-driven fire at a pallet yard late Tuesday night in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Fire, crews arrived at the scene near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road just after 10 p.m. on May 17 and immediately called for backup. When additional firefighters arrived, a surround and drown operation was established, "with elevated master streams and flowing big water to suppress the flames and keep them from extending to nearby businesses."

The main body of the fire was controlled. Crews were still on scene Wednesday morning to extinguish hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A crew of over 150 responded to a wind-driven fire at a pallet yard on the night of May 17 in Phoenix. (Phoenix Fire Department)