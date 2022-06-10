Expand / Collapse search
Pilot killed after plane crashes into building, lands on strawberry field in Oxnard

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 10:40AM
Pilot killed after plane crashes into strawberry field in Oxnard: officials

Fire authorities said the plane was registered in Arizona.

OXNARD, Calif. - A pilot was killed in a fiery plane crash in Oxnard on Friday morning, officials said. 

oxnard_plane_crash

According to authorities in Ventura County, the aircraft crashed onto a strawberry field near the 101 Freeway at Del Note Boulevard.

Officials with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office said it appears the plane hit the side of the Gold Coast Christian Church located at 3500 Camarillo Avenue. The church is located near the southbound lanes of the freeway and upon impact, the crash caused debris to spill into the northbound lanes. Fire authorities said the Mooney plane crashed just moments after departing the Camarillo Airport, and a tower recording indicates the pilot did not make a distress call. 

snapshot-2022-06-10T083828.349.jpg

The preliminary investigation reveals the plane was likely bound for Arizona and that the plane was registered in the greater Phoenix area. 

82a8a762-Image-from-iOS-21.jpg

(Ventura County Fire Deparment)

A SigAlert was temporarily issued in the area and all lanes have since reopened. 

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
 