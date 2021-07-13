Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 12:41 PM MST until TUE 3:45 PM MST, Coconino County
5
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 1:41 PM MDT until TUE 4:45 PM MDT, Navajo County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 2:00 PM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County

Paddleboarders have close encounter with orcas off Washington coast

By Rushaad Hayward
Published 
Pets and Animals
FOX 10 Phoenix

Paddleboarders have close encounter with orcas off Washington coast

Two paddleboarders experienced a close encounter with some Orcas off the Washinton coast.

Dalco Passage, Wash. - Some paddleboarders in Washington got quite a show from a pod of orcas.

"I was paddling on my stand-up paddleboard along Dalco Passage in Washington State and heard a sound come from next to us. Instantly I was 20 feet away from a transient pod of orcas," Tacoma resident Jennifer Skjerven said. 

She said she was using paddleboards along the Passage with a friend when they heard a sound next to them. 

Skjerve said she paddled to the shore and continued to watch them breach out of the water and look for food.

The Dalco Passage Tidal is located between the southern end of Vashon Island and the mainland near Tacoma. The Passage is home to not only orcas but numerous fish and humpback whales as well. 
 