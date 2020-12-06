Paradise Valley Unified approves Superintendent Welsh's resignation

On Dec. 7, the Paradise Valley Unified School District unanimously approved the resignation of Superintendent Jesse Welsh, who has served PVUSD since July of last year.

A special meeting was held Monday afternoon. According to the agenda, the district discussed the "approval of resignation agreement and release for superintendent" and the "assignment or employment of acting superintendent."

Welsh will leave his position at the end of 2020.

Dr. James P Lee will serve as the district's acting superintendent.

This comes after the district recently went back to virtual learning amid rising cases of coronavirus in the Valley.

Many parents have staged protests against remote learning this year, saying it sets their kids back academically and socially.

Meanwhile, thousands of parents have signed an online petition showing support for Welsh.

Arizona State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman expressed her support for distanced learning on Dec. 5, writing, "I encourage community members who are upset with the return to distance learning to turn their attention and efforts towards slowing the spread of this virus."

Read the petition here: https://www.change.org/p/parents-and-staff-of-pvusd-keep-dr-jesse-welsh-as-superintendent-of-pvusd

