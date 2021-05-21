Expand / Collapse search
Paramedics in Prescott pull woman out of burning car before fire crews arrive

Prescott paramedics pull woman out of burning car

A crew in Prescott recently went above and beyond when it comes to saving a woman.

PRESCOTT, Ariz. - A crew in Prescott recently went above and beyond to save a woman, as they jumped in to pull her from a burning car before fire crews arrived.

"We do a lot more than just drive ambulances," said Paul Murray, a paramedic with Life Line.

On May 13, Murray and EMT Madison Rubio were parked in their area in Prescott. EMT-In-Training Charlotte Payne was also on board when a few passerbys alerted them a woman had just crashed her car into a fence.

"Got out, started walking towards the vehicle, it caught fire," said Murray. "Ran back to the truck, got the fire extinguisher."

Flames coming from the vehicle became more intense. After quickly extinguishing the flames, Murray pulled the driver out of her vehicle. If not for his quick action, that driver may not have survived.

"I don’t think the patient would have been able to get out, because if it weren’t for Paul using the extinguishers, there was no access to the door, so he made it possible," said Rubio.

The crew says they're happy they were in the right place at the right time.

"It was an interesting call. It’s not every day you get to see something like that, so it made me appreciate my job more," said Payne.

