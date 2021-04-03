Pathway to Law Enforcement Career Fair: People from 'all walks of life' are urged to apply

Several Valley companies and non-profits teamed up on April 3 to find the next generation of law enforcement officers.

The event was hosted by Windom Security Strategies Today and 5.11 Tactical in Phoenix. Phoenix metro area police departments, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were just some of the agencies that participated.

There is a nationwide shortage of recruits.

The National Police Foundation says 86% of departments are having trouble filling open positions.

The existing shortages were made worse after high-profile police incidents in 2020.

During times of tension between police and the public, such as engaging with Black Lives Matter demonstrators or the death of George Floyd, recruiters hope it will bring out people genuinely committed to the cause.

"If you want to really make a difference, then we want those individuals to step up and apply and be a part of the solution of all things that are happening in today's world," said George Arias, a detective with the Chandler Police Department.

