Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 5:36 PM MST until FRI 9:45 PM MST, Gila County
13
Flash Flood Warning
until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Pima County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Parker Valley, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:00 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:32 PM MDT until FRI 7:15 PM MDT, Navajo County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 5:40 PM MST until FRI 6:15 PM MST, Yavapai County
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Flash Flood Warning
from FRI 3:59 PM MST until FRI 7:00 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 3:45 PM MST until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flood Advisory
from FRI 4:26 PM MST until FRI 6:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 6:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, San Carlos, Southeast Gila County
Significant Weather Advisory
until FRI 5:45 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Globe/Miami

Patio furniture in high demand, low supply as summer heats up

By Courtney Godfrey
Published 
Updated 42 mins ago
Consumer
FOX 9

Patio furniture in high demand, low supply as summer heats up

As Minnesotans enjoy an exceptionally warm and sunny start to summer, those in the market for new patio furniture will likely find themselves waiting months for delivery.

(FOX 9) - As Minnesotans enjoy an exceptionally warm and sunny start to summer, those in the market for new patio furniture will likely find themselves waiting months for delivery.

At Yardbird in St. Louis Park, sets that used to be delivered in less than six weeks may now take up to 16 weeks. At big box retailers, it could take even longer.

"This year, knowing this delay. We had to order sooner, ship sooner, try to compensate for this, but at that point it becomes somewhat of a guessing game," said co-founder of Yardbird Bob Dillon.

With consumers spending more time at home during COVID-19 related lockdowns, patio furniture has been in high demand. While retailers are still catching up from the surge in buying, they’re also being hit by supply chain issues.

"There is a global shortage of shipping containers," said University of St. Thomas supply chain professor Kyle Goldschmidt. "They really haven’t gone anywhere, it’s just that the empty containers can’t get to the right location at the right time. And that’s what supply chain is all about - having the right product, at the right place, at the right time."

Dillon says because they are a direct-to-consumer business they can track the shipping containers and control deliveries a little better than others, but it’s still been a challenge.

"Customers are usually pretty understanding," he said.

And while it’s disappointing for those trying to get outdoor furniture before summer is over, the fact that Americans are spending is a good sign for the economy.

"You have a lot of people who have money they haven’t spent in the past year sitting around that they’re willing to spend on products that they might have not otherwise," said Goldschmidt.