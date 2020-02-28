PCSO: Body found near wash identified, two suspects arrested for first-degree murder
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. - Pinal County Sheriff's Office says the body found near a wash has been identified, and two suspects have been arrested for first-degree murder.
Pinal County PIO Lauren Reimer says the deceased man was identified as 42-year-old Troy Beebe of Casa Grande.
Investigators learned Beebe was a victim of a vehicular assault near his home. His body was then relocated to the wash where deputies found him.
PCSO detectives arrested two suspects in connection with Beebe's death.
Thirty-seven-year-old Robin Franklin and 36-year-old John Radcliff were booked into the Pinal County Adult Detention Center for first-degree murder.