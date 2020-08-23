PD: 18-year-old dies in crash on 87th Ave and Lower Buckeye

article

An 18-year-old boy has died after a another driver ran a red light on 87th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road on Aug. 22, Phoenix police say.

Police say a man driving a pickup truck was heading eastbound on Lower Buckeye Road when he failed to stop for a red light and crashed into an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was identified as 18-year-old Jonathan Felix, who died in the crash.

The truck driver, 21-year-old Enrique Garcia, showed signs of impairment and was booked into jail on second-degree murder charges, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

