PD: 18-year-old woman hit, killed by truck in Phoenix; driver cited for DUI

article

Phoenix Police say an 18-year-old woman was hit and killed by a truck, and the driver was cited for a DUI.

Officers responded near McDowell Road and 41st Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. An 18-year-old woman had crossed the roadway, not in a crosswalk, and was hit by a Chevrolet truck traveling east. The woman was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Police say the 21-year-old driver of the truck told officers he saw the woman just before the collision but was not able to stop in time. He remained on the scene and officers determined he was impaired. He was cited for a DUI and released.

The investigation is ongoing.