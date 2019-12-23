PD: 2 seriously injured in Phoenix crash after driver runs red light

Phoenix Police say two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a driver failed to stop at a red light causing two vehicles to crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Police say a sedan was traveling at a high speed on Buckeye Rd. and failed to stop for the red light at the intersection, colliding with an SUV traveling south on 43rd Ave. One of the vehicles hit a nearby power pole.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are traffic restrictions in the area.

The investigation is ongoing.