PD: 2 seriously injured in Phoenix crash after driver runs red light

Updated 1 hour ago
The crash happened near 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road.

PHOENIX - Phoenix Police say two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a driver failed to stop at a red light causing two vehicles to crash. 

The crash happened at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Buckeye Road at 3:00 a.m. Monday. 

Police say a sedan was traveling at a high speed on Buckeye Rd. and failed to stop for the red light at the intersection, colliding with an SUV traveling south on 43rd Ave. One of the vehicles hit a nearby power pole.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are traffic restrictions in the area. 

The investigation is ongoing. 