PD: 3 injured in crash near 48th Street and Broadway Road

Multiple agencies responded to a two-vehicle crash near 48th Street and Broadway Road Wednesday night.

Tempe Fire and Police along with Phoenix Fire responded to the scene of what appeared to be a head-on collision. Three people were seriously injured, and two of them had to be extricated.

Tempe Police say all three people were taken to the hospital, but they are not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.