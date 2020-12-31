PD: Assault, robbery victim shoots 2 suspects in Phoenix

Police say two suspects have been hospitalized after being shot by a man that they assaulted and robbed in Phoenix.

According to the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened on Dec. 31 at 1:40 a.m. near 48th Street and McDowell Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were taken to a hospital for treatment.

At the scene, officers also found a man and woman who said the man shot the two suspects while being assaulted and robbed.

The victim was injured during the assault, however, his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

