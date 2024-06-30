PD chief faces hostile workplace accusations; AZ couple receives pleasant surprise: this week's top stories

Arizona Crime Files: June 24-30
Our top crime stories for the week of June 24: A man who is accused of murder after a dying declaration from his estranged wife; a man who is accused of shooting at a West Valley factory; and a tragedy involving a mother and a daughter in the East Valley.
1. Arizona police chief facing hostile workplace accusations
Why was Sedona's police chief under internal investigation? It stems from concerns raised by multiple employees, alleging that the workplace is hostile.
2. Food delivery results in surprise for Arizona couple
An Arizona man delivering food to earn money for he and his fiancé's wedding got the surprise of a lifetime when a note he wrote went viral on TikTok. Donations poured in, covering the cost of their dream wedding.
3. Sad ending for abandoned kitten despite efforts by animal control
Two kittens were dropped off last week at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control in Phoenix, but by the time workers found them, the kittens didn't make it.
4. Arizona family blames heat for mother's death
The family of Angela Dwight believes their mom died from the brutal Arizona heat after her car broke down while heading home from work on June 15.
5. Man chases ex-girlfriend through far East Valley neighborhood: PCSO
PCSO says a woman's ex-boyfriend chased her throughout a San Tan Valley neighborhood before ultimately ramming into her, sending her car into a home and two parked cars.
6. Teenager's remains identified, Glendale officials say
Police in Glendale say they believe they have identified a teen whose remains were found earlier in June.
7. Tragedy at Chandler condo
A mother and daughter were found dead inside a Chandler condo on Tuesday night, the police department said. Police believe this was an act of murder-suicide.
8. Boulder View Fire latest
Evacuations have been downgraded as crews continue to battle a fire that burns north of Scottsdale.
9. Emergency repairs prompt traffic problems along the I-10
The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix have partially reopened as crews continue to make emergency repairs on a hole that opened up on the Gila River Bridge.
10. Double shooting in far West Valley under investigation
Deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened at a home near 111th and Grand Avenues.