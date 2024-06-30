Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Flash Flood Warning
from SUN 4:43 PM MST until SUN 7:45 PM MST, Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 4:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Northwest Pinal County
Flood Watch
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Wind and Dust Advisory
from SUN 3:00 PM MST until SUN 10:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

PD chief faces hostile workplace accusations; AZ couple receives pleasant surprise: this week's top stories

By

By
Updated  June 30, 2024 4:57pm MST
FOX 10 Phoenix

Arizona Crime Files: June 24-30

Our top crime stories for the week of June 24: A man who is accused of murder after a dying declaration from his estranged wife; a man who is accused of shooting at a West Valley factory; and a tragedy involving a mother and a daughter in the East Valley.

PHOENIX - From hostile workplace accusations surrounding one Arizona police chief to a big surprise for one Arizona couple, here are this week's top stories.

1. Arizona police chief facing hostile workplace accusations

Sedona Police Chief accused of creating hostile workplace
Sedona Police Chief accused of creating hostile workplace

Why was Sedona's police chief under internal investigation? It stems from concerns raised by multiple employees, alleging that the workplace is hostile.

2. Food delivery results in surprise for Arizona couple

How a Chipotle delivery turned into an Arizona couple's wedding being paid off
How a Chipotle delivery turned into an Arizona couple's wedding being paid off

An Arizona man delivering food to earn money for he and his fiancé's wedding got the surprise of a lifetime when a note he wrote went viral on TikTok. Donations poured in, covering the cost of their dream wedding.

3. Sad ending for abandoned kitten despite efforts by animal control

Animal Control urges caution after efforts to save abandoned kittens fail
Animal Control urges caution after efforts to save abandoned kittens fail

Two kittens were dropped off last week at Maricopa County Animal Care and Control in Phoenix, but by the time workers found them, the kittens didn't make it.

4. Arizona family blames heat for mother's death

Family believes their mother died from Arizona's heat after her car broke down
Family believes their mother died from Arizona's heat after her car broke down

The family of Angela Dwight believes their mom died from the brutal Arizona heat after her car broke down while heading home from work on June 15.

5. Man chases ex-girlfriend through far East Valley neighborhood: PCSO

Woman's ex-boyfriend chases her through San Tan Valley neighborhood, causing several crashes, PCSO says
Woman's ex-boyfriend chases her through San Tan Valley neighborhood, causing several crashes, PCSO says

PCSO says a woman's ex-boyfriend chased her throughout a San Tan Valley neighborhood before ultimately ramming into her, sending her car into a home and two parked cars.

6. Teenager's remains identified, Glendale officials say

Teen remains believed to be identified, Glendale Police say
Teen remains believed to be identified, Glendale Police say

Police in Glendale say they believe they have identified a teen whose remains were found earlier in June.

7. Tragedy at Chandler condo

Mother and daughter found dead inside Chandler condo, PD says
Mother and daughter found dead inside Chandler condo, PD says

A mother and daughter were found dead inside a Chandler condo on Tuesday night, the police department said. Police believe this was an act of murder-suicide.

8. Boulder View Fire latest

Boulder View Fire: Evacuations downgraded for wildfire burning near Scottsdale
Boulder View Fire: Evacuations downgraded for wildfire burning near Scottsdale

Evacuations have been downgraded as crews continue to battle a fire that burns north of Scottsdale.

9. Emergency repairs prompt traffic problems along the I-10

Emergency repairs being made to fix hole on I-10 bridge; highway partially reopens
Emergency repairs being made to fix hole on I-10 bridge; highway partially reopens

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 south of Phoenix have partially reopened as crews continue to make emergency repairs on a hole that opened up on the Gila River Bridge.

10. Double shooting in far West Valley under investigation

Double shooting in Sun City; MCSO investigating
Double shooting in Sun City; MCSO investigating

Deputies are investigating a double shooting that happened at a home near 111th and Grand Avenues.