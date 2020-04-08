Expand / Collapse search

PD: Elderly homeowner shoots suspect who broke into his north Phoenix home

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect was shot by a homeowner early Wednesday morning after trying to break into his north Phoenix home.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened at around 3:30 a.m. in a neighborhood near 15th Avenue and Union Hills.

After hearing someone trying to break into his home, police say the homeowner shot the suspect multiple times.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The homeowner was not injured.