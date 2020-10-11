PD: Four injured in crash near 37th Ave and Northern

article

A serious crash near 37th Avenue and Northern has left four people injured, Phoenix police said on Oct. 11.

One person sustained life-threatening injuries and two others were seriously wounded. A fourth person had minor injuries.

Police say the crash happened at 12:30 a.m. on Sunday when a 25-year-old man driving west down Northern in a Nissan Sentra crossed into the eastbound lanes, hitting an SUV. The SUV driver sustained minor injuries.

The car then continued to drive westbound after the crash, hitting another SUV. The driver and passenger in the second SUV were seriously hurt.

The driver of the Nissan was hospitalized in criitcal condition, and the cause of the crash is still unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

