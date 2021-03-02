PD: Gas station clerk shoots, kills man in Phoenix

A man is dead after being shot by a gas station clerk in Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on March 1 at a Chevron station near 44th Street and McDowell Road.

Investigators say a man threatened to harm customers and when the clerk tried to intervene, the man armed himself with a baton and attacked the clerk who then shot him.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead.

The clerk stayed at the scene following the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

