PD: Man and his dog struck, killed by car while crossing Phoenix street

Phoenix Police say a man and his dog have died after being struck by a car while crossing the street.

The incident happened near 26th Avenue and Thunderbird Road on Monday morning.

Police say 77-year-old George Casner was walking his dog in a marked crosswalk, and before he could get to the other side, the traffic light turned green and he was struck by a 2014 Dodge Challenger driven by a 26-year-old man.

Casner was taken to a hospital where he later died. His dog also suffered fatal injuries.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and impairment is not believed to be a factor.

The investigation is ongoing.