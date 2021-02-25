PD: Man arrested for sexual abuse while working as bus aide for Peoria school district

article

Police have arrested a man accused of inappropriately touching a person while working as a bus aide for the Peoria Unified School District.

According to police, 66-year-old Marco Chinchilla was arrested on Feb. 24 for sexual abuse and vulnerable adult abuse.

Investigators say Chinchilla was on administrative leave for not seat belting a passenger on the bus. While the school district was investigating the incident, they discovered Chinchilla allegedly inappropriately touched a passenger on the bus.

District officials immediately notified police.

Chinchilla was arrested and booked into jail.

If you have any information about the incident, you're asked to call police at 623-773-8311.

