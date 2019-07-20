PD: Man dies following shooting in Phoenix parking lot, suspects sought

PHOENIX (FOX 10) -- Phoenix Police are looking for two suspects after a man died following a shooting in a parking lot.

Officers responded to a shooting call just before 2:00 a.m. Saturday in the area of McDowell Road and Interstate 17.

Police say 26-year-old Danzail Walton was standing at a parking lot exit when the two suspects stopped their blue Chevy sedan and got out. There was a short verbal exchange before one of the suspects shot Walton. A security guard returned fire at the suspect vehicle before it left headed south on 24th Drive.

Walton was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The two suspects are both males between 25 and 30-years-old driving a late model blue Chevy sedan. If anyone has any information, please contact Phoenix Police or Silent Witness.